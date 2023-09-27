Early Access Update 27/9/2023 - 0.211 - The Royal City Update

Change log 27/9/2023 | Version 0.211
Additions:
- Added X rooms with unique layouts for the City of Mist area
- Added a special "workshop" room in the City of Mist with unique enemies and loot
- Added "face" and "lion" decorations in city of mist edges of room
- Added Moth food items spawning in Centipede rooms - dragged there from Centipede hunts
- Added a new hidden option for the Rigged Vault oddity in the City of Mist [spoiler]Criminal background[\spoiler]
- Can rotate characters when inspecting them in the guild screen
Changes:
- Killing "Drunk Bandit" oddity gives all bandits in dungeon a passive effect: "Preparedness: +1 Initiative"
- Improved automaton AI in city of mist
Minifixes:
- Fixed broken watchman Scout rig (loose voxel on backpack)
- Fixed sprite and name for Wrench-Bash attack
- Fixed spinning bludgeon passive effect
Changed files in this update