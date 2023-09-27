 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 27 September 2023

Early Access Update 27/9/2023 - 0.211 - The Royal City Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12299139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log 27/9/2023 | Version 0.211

Additions:

  • Added X rooms with unique layouts for the City of Mist area
  • Added a special "workshop" room in the City of Mist with unique enemies and loot
  • Added "face" and "lion" decorations in city of mist edges of room
  • Added Moth food items spawning in Centipede rooms - dragged there from Centipede hunts
  • Added a new hidden option for the Rigged Vault oddity in the City of Mist [spoiler]Criminal background[\spoiler]
  • Can rotate characters when inspecting them in the guild screen

Changes:

  • Killing "Drunk Bandit" oddity gives all bandits in dungeon a passive effect: "Preparedness: +1 Initiative"
  • Improved automaton AI in city of mist

Minifixes:

  • Fixed broken watchman Scout rig (loose voxel on backpack)
  • Fixed sprite and name for Wrench-Bash attack
  • Fixed spinning bludgeon passive effect

