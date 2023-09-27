 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 27 September 2023

Playtest fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12299034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release includes fixes brought to our attention by our playtesters!

  • Clicking on the boss on the map starts the boss fight
  • The settings can now be accessed from the pause menu
  • Audio settings are now probably restored when first launching the game
  • Toggling pause using the "Resume" button properly works now
  • Beginnings of UI unification: Buttons should all look more coherent now

This is still early in development. Thanks to everyone who tested and continues
to help us make the game better.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link