Playtest fixes!

27 September 2023

This release includes fixes brought to our attention by our playtesters!

Clicking on the boss on the map starts the boss fight

The settings can now be accessed from the pause menu

Audio settings are now probably restored when first launching the game

Toggling pause using the "Resume" button properly works now

Beginnings of UI unification: Buttons should all look more coherent now

This is still early in development. Thanks to everyone who tested and continues

to help us make the game better.