Playtest fixes!

This release includes fixes brought to our attention by our playtesters!
- Clicking on the boss on the map starts the boss fight
- The settings can now be accessed from the pause menu
- Audio settings are now probably restored when first launching the game
- Toggling pause using the "Resume" button properly works now
- Beginnings of UI unification: Buttons should all look more coherent now
This is still early in development. Thanks to everyone who tested and continues
to help us make the game better.
Changed files in this update