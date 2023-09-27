-fix tutorial entity spawn position
-Remove overlapping blueprint shop hint
-Correct trash-tor beam name and description
-Correct blueprint shop rounding credits owned
-Correct stop player laser sound on death
-correct dialog sound to to sfx channel in game dialog and cut scene.
-Increase autofilter pick up rate.
-Increase farm cube cost
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 27 September 2023
Build 0.305
