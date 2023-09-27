Update 1, Patch 1 - Bugfixes begin again

Fixes to the main issues people are having with the new update. See something annoying that's not fixed yet? Let me know in the comments
- Possible fix for partially invisible objects
- Reenabled grab highlighting for PCVR
- Fixed glitch where grabbing and releasing hands allowed them to phase through walls, doors, and windows
- Added separate footsteps volume slider
- Boosted max volumes
- Fixed ship door handles not being properly grabbable
- Fixed being able to walk through grabbed shipping containers
- Fixed fog / view distance settings not saving
- Fixed non VR under the floor glitch when returning to lobby
Changed files in this update