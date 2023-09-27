 Skip to content

The Break-In update for 27 September 2023

Update 1, Patch 1 - Bugfixes begin again

The Break-In update for 27 September 2023

Update 1, Patch 1 - Bugfixes begin again

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes to the main issues people are having with the new update. See something annoying that's not fixed yet? Let me know in the comments

  • Possible fix for partially invisible objects
  • Reenabled grab highlighting for PCVR
  • Fixed glitch where grabbing and releasing hands allowed them to phase through walls, doors, and windows
  • Added separate footsteps volume slider
  • Boosted max volumes
  • Fixed ship door handles not being properly grabbable
  • Fixed being able to walk through grabbed shipping containers
  • Fixed fog / view distance settings not saving
  • Fixed non VR under the floor glitch when returning to lobby

