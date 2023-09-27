Update 1, Patch 1 - Bugfixes begin again

Fixes to the main issues people are having with the new update. See something annoying that's not fixed yet? Let me know in the comments

Possible fix for partially invisible objects

Reenabled grab highlighting for PCVR

Fixed glitch where grabbing and releasing hands allowed them to phase through walls, doors, and windows

Added separate footsteps volume slider

Boosted max volumes

Fixed ship door handles not being properly grabbable

Fixed being able to walk through grabbed shipping containers

Fixed fog / view distance settings not saving

Fixed non VR under the floor glitch when returning to lobby