Updates and Bug Fixes - Sept 28, 2023

Good'ay Alchemists!

We have once again been hard at work in the bug mines, focusing on the reporting by you in the community! Here are some sexy new patch notes for all you documentation enjoyers:

THE MAILBOX AND CRYSTAL NO LONGER COST GEMS TO BUILD! We are very sorry for the heartbreaking lie in the Gem descriptions... but now it's trueeeee!!!!

It costs less to make custom tiles and wallpaper in the loom, so now you have no excuse to not have the cutest decor

The player will no longer get stuck while swimming 🏊‍♂️

If you picked Ankylo as your starter Spirit... he is now vulnerable to poison like all other Earth spirits, RIP

We had some stern words with the Equalize card and now it works properly (reduces card energy to 1 for cards in hand for the rest of the battle)

Gaiana and Ofelia got a raise, and now Seed Seeker quests will pay 5,000 coins instead of 3,000 💰💰💰

Clumsy folks (me) rejoice: We've made major improvements to the targeting of placeable objects with both mouse AND controller!

We fixed a thing where the tool wheel kept closing itself (rude)

Fixed a bug with the fifth Concoction quest – your mother will no longer mark it as complete before you've actually done it. Calm down, mama

And some bug fixes for things that made the game too easy (sorry):

Feeding a boss something with a Vitality debuff will no longer dramatically decrease their HP

Got rid of an infinite money glitch involving buying General Store seeds and selling them to Ofelia and Gaiana for a profit (we taught Rowan the meaning of capitalism, sorry)

Exiting the game while in fast mode no longer puts the game in fast mode

You can't infinitely duplicate Holo Spirits anymore, but I'm honestly impressed that you figured this one out... so, GG. You get to keep your stolen Holos

...and we also did a couple of boring UI bugs that aren't fun to write about, so don't worry about it, just appreciate that the game works better now :)

Don't forget to report any bugs or feedback through our form here as we continue to work on new updates: https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1

Okay that's it for now LOVE U BYE XX

~ Kate, Community Manager, and Patch Note Writer