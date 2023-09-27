Quickfix v1.07.2

Fixed several issues all around the game. Some assets were improved slightly.

Improved Enemy Laser Laser Bolt graphic

Balanced Microwave Burst damage across all 3 levels. Compensated with higher rate of fire and perpetual hits until it dissipates. Previously, the burst will terminate prematurely after 5-10 hits.

Balanced the speed of projectiles multiplied under HARD and EXPERT difficulty. This is to align with the vision that the slowest bullets should have a minimum speed and the fastest bullets should still be avoidable within human reaction time.

EXPERT difficulty now deals only 5x damage instead of 10x. It's slightly more forgiving now; just barely.

Improved the graphic for Plasma Cannon Level 1 in the weapons shop

Lowered the alpha of EMP Cannon impact. This is due to the fact that when each projectile lands multiple hits, it can cause the impact effect to saturate and paint the entire target white; blocking sight and therefore affecting gameplay.

Improved the in-game graphic for Disintegrator Blade 3 - so that it looks softer than a hard 2D sprite.