- Added the ability to use custom portraits for adventurers
- Added 9 new Party Emblems
- In the Preparation Window you can now add or remove multiple items at once
- Added Party background and symbols at several locations, so players can always see which party the adventurer belongs to
- Fixed a bug where a battle could start at the same when a quest was finished
- Fixed a bug where the execute button couldn't be properly clicked when there was a battle effect
Our Adventurer Guild update for 27 September 2023
Patch 0.6584
Patchnotes via Steam Community
