Our Adventurer Guild update for 27 September 2023

Patch 0.6584

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to use custom portraits for adventurers
  • Added 9 new Party Emblems
  • In the Preparation Window you can now add or remove multiple items at once
  • Added Party background and symbols at several locations, so players can always see which party the adventurer belongs to
  • Fixed a bug where a battle could start at the same when a quest was finished
  • Fixed a bug where the execute button couldn't be properly clicked when there was a battle effect

