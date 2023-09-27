The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition | 1.2.1 [Hotfix]

Dear animal freakshow fans,

We would like to apologize and thank you for your patience. This quick hot fix will help all players affected by The Crackpet Show: Happy Tree Friends Edition content not being activated upon the DLC purchase.

We also fixed a problem with "Get DLC" text not being properly translated to some languages.

Just in case you're just as cracked as we are, terminally online and not knowing what to do with yourself… We may be busy little bees, but you should follow these pages:

Our Twitter with jokes, gags and rofltastic memes - https://www.twitter.com/htfedition

Our Discord with hilarious highlights and news - https://www.discord.gg/happytreefriends

Our "hello fellow kids" Tik-Toks - https://www.tiktok.com/@happytreefriendsthegame

Don't miss out on all the information regarding our collaboration with Happy Tree Friends!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1390700/view/3734104009458697331