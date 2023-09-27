Steam Overlay Shenanigans

If you've been playing CCH5 between now and launch, you probably noticed the Steam Overlay is upside down.

I still can't fix it.

On a semi-related note, C3 (the engine CCH5 is made in) is transitioning away from NW.js and has now offered a beta version of Webview 2 Steamworks compatibility. Long story short, if you make games in Construct, you can export using the old wrapper (NW.js, which sucks and runs bad) or the new one (Webview2, which is Chrome-based and Nice and Clean). Problem is, up until now, NW.js was the only wrapper that you could use to get your game on Steam. That's not the case anymore.

So I've pushed out a new version of CCH5 1.5 using Webview2 on Steam, and the performance from testing seems overall better. My hope was that moving CCH5 away form NW.js would fix the Steam Overlay issue, but, it didn't, which tells me one of two things:

A) The Overlay glitch is a problem with the game code. I don't know how, since C3 event sheets give me basically no access to API's related to Steam or rendering.

B) The Overlay glitch is a problem with settings related to Steam's API packages or options in the Steamworks menus, neither of which I've had any luck manipulating.

I don't write this with intent to throw any of the staff @ Steamworks Support or Construct 3 under the bridge, but I've sent multiple help tickets over the course of half a year about this problem and gotten back no useful feedback.

If the Steam Overlay glitch is interfering with your ability to enjoy CCH5, please write me @ petersdavidcgt@gmail.com and I can provide you with a free code for the Itch version - it won't have achievement support, but it'll run better and render properly.

LAST ADDENDUM - A streamer has been working with me to showcase CCH5 and ran into an error where he couldn't capture game footage on OBS: It appeared as a white screen in Window Capture. We found a fix by changing Capture Method to Windows 10. If you try recording CCH5, try using this workaround.