 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fading Afternoon update for 27 September 2023

New feature added: Punching male passerby

Share · View all patches · Build 12298622 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now punch any male passerby when you drunk (with almost no penalty for now, but more mechanics in the works...)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1687001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link