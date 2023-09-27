 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 27 September 2023

Update Notes - 27th of September 2023

Last edited by Wendy

[Game]

  • Fixed division by zero in weapon accuracy penalty code

[Client]

  • Fixed flag icons scale in 4k resolution
  • Fixed panorama crash if flashlight shadows are turned off

[Server]

  • Fixed cases when condition for earning legion of merit ribbon could not be met
  • Spectators are now allowed to vote
  • Spectators are no longer kicked
  • Players are moved to spectator after 3 minutes of inactivity

[Shaders]

  • Burnt grass now turns black instead of disappearing

[Tools]

  • Updated 64 bit hammer++ (please use C:\steamworks\sdk\tools\ContentBuilder\content\Military Conflict - Vietnam Dedicated Server\bin\win64\hammerpluspluse.exe)
  • VPC now allows to set Windows SDK version in VPC scripts
  • VPC can now generate unix-like makefiles for windows cmake using command /generateposixmakefile

[Miscellaneous]

  • Possibly fixed game crashes for users who play on Windows 8 (Experimental - please note that Steam ends support for windows 8.1)
  • Various minor memory-related fixes

[Weapons]

  • Increased damage of frag grenades
  • Adjusted size of certain grenade world models
  • M79 has now 3 grenades

