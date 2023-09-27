Update Notes - 27th of September 2023

[Game]
- Fixed division by zero in weapon accuracy penalty code
[Client]
- Fixed flag icons scale in 4k resolution
- Fixed panorama crash if flashlight shadows are turned off
[Server]
- Fixed cases when condition for earning legion of merit ribbon could not be met
- Spectators are now allowed to vote
- Spectators are no longer kicked
- Players are moved to spectator after 3 minutes of inactivity
[Shaders]
- Burnt grass now turns black instead of disappearing
[Tools]
- Updated 64 bit hammer++ (please use C:\steamworks\sdk\tools\ContentBuilder\content\Military Conflict - Vietnam Dedicated Server\bin\win64\hammerpluspluse.exe)
- VPC now allows to set Windows SDK version in VPC scripts
- VPC can now generate unix-like makefiles for windows cmake using command /generateposixmakefile
[Miscellaneous]
- Possibly fixed game crashes for users who play on Windows 8 (Experimental - please note that Steam ends support for windows 8.1)
- Various minor memory-related fixes
[Weapons]
- Increased damage of frag grenades
- Adjusted size of certain grenade world models
- M79 has now 3 grenades
Changed files in this update