v1.7.0 Blueprint Update

Additions:

Blueprint System: You can launch the Blueprint UI from the left-hand menu. By registering a blueprint of an object, you can automatically create the same object by consuming equivalent materials and electricity.

Changes:

Switched the input system from SteamVR Input to OpenXR

Changed the VIVE controller's grab action to grip toggle, and the join action to trigger

Separation action can now be done with the A/X button on Touch controllers and the A button on Index controllers

Other minor adjustments

Fixes:

Fixed the issue where the block would be released from the hand after breaking

Blueprint data is saved in Documents\Primitier\Saves\Blueprints and can be shared with other players by transferring files.

Added to the guidelines that blueprint data can be shared.