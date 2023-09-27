- We've fixed a bug that caused the action bar to stop working when returning to single player mode after playing in co-op.
- Fixed a bug that caused multiple rooms to be displayed with the same icon.
- We've fixed a bug that allowed removing grass lining paths.
- We've fixed a bug that stopped one from being able to buy Distilling Yeast despite having the distillery unlocked.
- We've fixed a bug that caused customers to finish eating instantly with the employee skill 'Speedy' active.
- Fixed a softlock in the stable tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that caused a tooltip to get stuck on the cursor.
- We fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to not put candles in the Christmas Centerpiece candleholder.
- We've fixed several localization bugs.
Travellers Rest update for 27 September 2023
Patch v0.6.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update