Travellers Rest update for 27 September 2023

Patch v0.6.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12298521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We've fixed a bug that caused the action bar to stop working when returning to single player mode after playing in co-op.
  • Fixed a bug that caused multiple rooms to be displayed with the same icon.
  • We've fixed a bug that allowed removing grass lining paths.
  • We've fixed a bug that stopped one from being able to buy Distilling Yeast despite having the distillery unlocked.
  • We've fixed a bug that caused customers to finish eating instantly with the employee skill 'Speedy' active.
  • Fixed a softlock in the stable tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a tooltip to get stuck on the cursor.
  • We fixed a bug that caused the housekeeper to not put candles in the Christmas Centerpiece candleholder.
  • We've fixed several localization bugs.

