PATCH 1.2 + music DLC

Greetings players!
Releasing a small patch that fixes the following:
- Quest with elections where you need to give 50000 rubles fixed.
- Spavn forest animals fixed: now there will not be large clusters of animals.
- TV is correctly turned off.
- To the Hungarian translation added the remaining 8% of the translation.
- We are also releasing music DLC https://store.steampowered.com/app/2619590.
If you want to additionally support us and the musician, you can purchase it with a 20% discount.
Changed files in this update