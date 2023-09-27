 Skip to content

Russian Village Simulator update for 27 September 2023

PATCH 1.2 + music DLC

PATCH 1.2 + music DLC

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings players!
Releasing a small patch that fixes the following:

  1. Quest with elections where you need to give 50000 rubles fixed.
  2. Spavn forest animals fixed: now there will not be large clusters of animals.
  3. TV is correctly turned off.
  4. To the Hungarian translation added the remaining 8% of the translation.
  5. We are also releasing music DLC https://store.steampowered.com/app/2619590.
    If you want to additionally support us and the musician, you can purchase it with a 20% discount.

