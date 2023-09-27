Patch Update 1.05

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Release Notes
- Added space between number and water unit on main hud and water info section
- Updated description of some research projects and objects for better clarity
- Fixed: Unable to trade at trade platform after loading a save game in some instances
- Fixed: On Foot expedition not removed correctly and appearing on vehicle drop down list during expedition creation
- Fixed: Technician job role causing game to lock up when finding repair targets in some instances
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update