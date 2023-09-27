 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 27 September 2023

Patch Update 1.05

Patch Update 1.05 · Build 12298189

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes

  • Added space between number and water unit on main hud and water info section
  • Updated description of some research projects and objects for better clarity
  • Fixed: Unable to trade at trade platform after loading a save game in some instances
  • Fixed: On Foot expedition not removed correctly and appearing on vehicle drop down list during expedition creation
  • Fixed: Technician job role causing game to lock up when finding repair targets in some instances

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
