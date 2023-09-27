Version 0.17.4 is now live!

Hi everyone! A bit of a small update for you this week!

First off I've adjusted the line of sight code so that units can see other units stood on stairs where they could not before. In the previous version units could only see other units that are on the same set of stairs or on the first step. Now there is a proper system that allows units to see up staircases at the correct angles. This should help resolve more conflicts that revolve around stairwells.

Ammo piles have been altered to match the vertical update! They are now smaller and appear on the correct floors.

I've fixed a bug where the cop overlay screen was not updating it's information in real time and was causing issues.

Thanks for playing and I'll see you in the next update!