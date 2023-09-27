 Skip to content

Broken Edge update for 27 September 2023

Patch 1.4.1

Patch 1.4.1 · Build 12298159

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BALANCING
Anti-power creep
-5 Awaken modifier applied on most Blades (except Tyrant Legendary and Legacy blade)

Tyrant:

  • Tyrant Main is the previous Tyrant Legendary (easier to pick up): Awaken Nerf -5 (195)
  • Tyrant Legendary (previous Main): Speed Buff 3%
  • Tyrant weird awaken delay is fixed

Knight:

  • Knight Main: Awaken nerf -3 (177)
  • Knight Legendary: Awaken nerf -5 (180)
  • Knight Legacy: Awaken nerf-3 (172)

Duelist:

  • Duelist Main: Smooth Strike weight +6%
  • Duelist Legendary: Smooth Strike weight +9%

Pirate:

  • Pirate Main: Speed Buff 7%, Amplitude buff 3%, Awaken nerf -5 (165)
  • Pirate Legendary: Awaken nerf -5 (170)

Viking:

  • Blade HP nerf -10 (260)
  • Viking Main: Awaken nerf -10 (155), Speed nerf -10%
  • Viking Legendary: Awaken nerf -8 (167)

Barbarian:

  • Barbarian Main is the previous Barbarian Legendary (easier to pick up), Awaken nerf -5 (183)
  • Barbarian Legendary (previous Main): Speed Buff 4%, Awaken nerf -3 (187)
  • Barbarian Legacy: Speed Buff 12%

Persian:

  • Blade HP nerf -30 (190)
  • Persian Main: Awaken nerf -5 (175), Speed nerf -8%
  • Persian Legendary: Awaken nerf -5 (175), Speed nerf -2%

Samurai:

  • Samurai Main: Awaken window buff 6%, Blade Alignment buff 30%, Awaken nerf -10 (190)
  • Samurai Legendary: Awaken window buff 6%, Blade Alignment buff 12% , Awaken nerf -5 (190)
  • Samurai Legacy: Awaken window buff 6%

Ronin:

  • Ronin Main: Awaken 180, Focus Strike: 40(/180), Clean Unsheathe: 15% easier, Penalty Speed: 17 --> 15, Penalty Wiggle: -25% wiggle room
  • Ronin Legendary: Awaken 190, Focus Strike: 30(/190), Clean Unsheathe: 5%, easier Penalty Speed: 17 --> 15, Penalty Wiggle: -25% wiggle room

Gameplay adjustments for Ronin:

  • Katana won't skip out of the scabbard as easily (more forgiving)
  • Putting the katana completely in the Scabbard is now part of both Scabbard and Sheathe/Unsheathe (practice)
  • Pose is active at the start of each rounds (Max Awaken is possible)

BUG FIXING

  • fix when opponent has no weapon and couldn't die
  • fix for weapon not breaking when nub state without critical parry
  • fix sword not breaking on scabbard hit (penalty damage)
  • fix for sword not getting penalty damage on unawakened scabbard hit (new feature)
  • scabbard and shield can now cut candles
  • fix for persian second primary not visible in holster at match start when invisible
  • fix for spectator now see non-host player body pile at the base of the sword
  • potentially fixed issue with sword being un-hittable and phasing through stuff (weapons/character/candle)
  • desync might be fixed, let us know if you still experience it
  • fix for Ronin katana clipping issue in scabbard
  • fix for half-sheathe invincible hit on body/shield/scabbard not removing invincibility
  • fix for some FX issue
  • fix for pose not gained on non lethal body hit (ward, unawakened)
  • fix sword unsnappable after a critical parry killing hit (may have happen in different circumstances too)
  • fix for tie not working

