Patch 1.4.1

BALANCING
Anti-power creep
-5 Awaken modifier applied on most Blades (except Tyrant Legendary and Legacy blade)
Tyrant:
- Tyrant Main is the previous Tyrant Legendary (easier to pick up): Awaken Nerf -5 (195)
- Tyrant Legendary (previous Main): Speed Buff 3%
- Tyrant weird awaken delay is fixed
Knight:
- Knight Main: Awaken nerf -3 (177)
- Knight Legendary: Awaken nerf -5 (180)
- Knight Legacy: Awaken nerf-3 (172)
Duelist:
- Duelist Main: Smooth Strike weight +6%
- Duelist Legendary: Smooth Strike weight +9%
Pirate:
- Pirate Main: Speed Buff 7%, Amplitude buff 3%, Awaken nerf -5 (165)
- Pirate Legendary: Awaken nerf -5 (170)
Viking:
- Blade HP nerf -10 (260)
- Viking Main: Awaken nerf -10 (155), Speed nerf -10%
- Viking Legendary: Awaken nerf -8 (167)
Barbarian:
- Barbarian Main is the previous Barbarian Legendary (easier to pick up), Awaken nerf -5 (183)
- Barbarian Legendary (previous Main): Speed Buff 4%, Awaken nerf -3 (187)
- Barbarian Legacy: Speed Buff 12%
Persian:
- Blade HP nerf -30 (190)
- Persian Main: Awaken nerf -5 (175), Speed nerf -8%
- Persian Legendary: Awaken nerf -5 (175), Speed nerf -2%
Samurai:
- Samurai Main: Awaken window buff 6%, Blade Alignment buff 30%, Awaken nerf -10 (190)
- Samurai Legendary: Awaken window buff 6%, Blade Alignment buff 12% , Awaken nerf -5 (190)
- Samurai Legacy: Awaken window buff 6%
Ronin:
- Ronin Main: Awaken 180, Focus Strike: 40(/180), Clean Unsheathe: 15% easier, Penalty Speed: 17 --> 15, Penalty Wiggle: -25% wiggle room
- Ronin Legendary: Awaken 190, Focus Strike: 30(/190), Clean Unsheathe: 5%, easier Penalty Speed: 17 --> 15, Penalty Wiggle: -25% wiggle room
Gameplay adjustments for Ronin:
- Katana won't skip out of the scabbard as easily (more forgiving)
- Putting the katana completely in the Scabbard is now part of both Scabbard and Sheathe/Unsheathe (practice)
- Pose is active at the start of each rounds (Max Awaken is possible)
BUG FIXING
- fix when opponent has no weapon and couldn't die
- fix for weapon not breaking when nub state without critical parry
- fix sword not breaking on scabbard hit (penalty damage)
- fix for sword not getting penalty damage on unawakened scabbard hit (new feature)
- scabbard and shield can now cut candles
- fix for persian second primary not visible in holster at match start when invisible
- fix for spectator now see non-host player body pile at the base of the sword
- potentially fixed issue with sword being un-hittable and phasing through stuff (weapons/character/candle)
- desync might be fixed, let us know if you still experience it
- fix for Ronin katana clipping issue in scabbard
- fix for half-sheathe invincible hit on body/shield/scabbard not removing invincibility
- fix for some FX issue
- fix for pose not gained on non lethal body hit (ward, unawakened)
- fix sword unsnappable after a critical parry killing hit (may have happen in different circumstances too)
- fix for tie not working
Changed files in this update