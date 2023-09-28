v2.4.1 Patch Notes

Hey everyone!
Form now on time will now be calculated in Months, instead of Years.
Many players agreed that currently years go by too fast compared to how much the map changes. On many long simulations, the years go into tens of thousands quite quickly. Simulating thousands of years from a WW2 map or such seems kind of pointless.
After this update, what used to be a 1000 year simulation would turn into a 83 year simulation. I might adjust this in the future so go test it out and tell me what you think.
In addition, many have asked for a way to set a custom start year, and that is now possible in Scenario maker!
For those wondering if you should replace all your Workshop Scenarios with proper start dates, I would not do that yet, as I will try to make updating workshop items possible in the near future. If you want to play scenarios with different start dates, you can simply click edit scenario, change start date and click play. It shouldn't break anything.
Full Changelog
Additions
- Time is now measured in Months instead of Years
- On normal speed, a month passes every 0.5 seconds, compared to old system where 1 year passed every second
- You can now set a custom Start Year for your scenarios
- Added a new Revolt Border Setting "Random" which randomly chooses borders between Manhattan and Euclidean
- Added Display Option to hide Map Animations on events like Wars & Donations (might be useful for example in Timelapses)
- You can now set the game speed to 5x (use at your own risk)
Bugfixes & Improvements
- You can now spawn nations on top of cities (reverted from last update). This will now correctly remove the old city below.
- Cities are no longer highlighted or clickable if you are spawning nations, or painting terrain/territory
- Updated some Italian, Portuguese & LATAM Spanish translations
- Alliance View is now disabled when using God Mode Tools
- Fixed selected terrain to paint in Scenario Editor also being selected in God Mode even though it looked like basic land was selected
- Fixed some texts working as buttons that did nothing
- Fixed missing translation in popup
- Fixed a few typos
Changed files in this update