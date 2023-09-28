v2.4.1 Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

Form now on time will now be calculated in Months, instead of Years.

Many players agreed that currently years go by too fast compared to how much the map changes. On many long simulations, the years go into tens of thousands quite quickly. Simulating thousands of years from a WW2 map or such seems kind of pointless.

After this update, what used to be a 1000 year simulation would turn into a 83 year simulation. I might adjust this in the future so go test it out and tell me what you think.

In addition, many have asked for a way to set a custom start year, and that is now possible in Scenario maker!

For those wondering if you should replace all your Workshop Scenarios with proper start dates, I would not do that yet, as I will try to make updating workshop items possible in the near future. If you want to play scenarios with different start dates, you can simply click edit scenario, change start date and click play. It shouldn't break anything.

Full Changelog

Additions

Time is now measured in Months instead of Years

On normal speed, a month passes every 0.5 seconds, compared to old system where 1 year passed every second

You can now set a custom Start Year for your scenarios

Added a new Revolt Border Setting "Random" which randomly chooses borders between Manhattan and Euclidean

Added Display Option to hide Map Animations on events like Wars & Donations (might be useful for example in Timelapses)

You can now set the game speed to 5x (use at your own risk)

Bugfixes & Improvements