Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 27 September 2023

Update v2.21.2

27 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cards auto transcend (Cards -> Transcend menu, unlocked in Coal shop)
  • Quark shop prestige fixed
  • Cursed Dice save scum prevention
  • Dice enemies gem leaves order fixed
  • Borbventure types fixed partially (i.e. less borb juice)
  • Card packs dialog fixed
  • Chests open count notification fixed
  • Crafted Leaves stats delay fixed partially
  • Guide entries fixed
  • Shop stars indicator fixed
  • Obfuscated BLC upgrades fixed
  • Some crash fixes

