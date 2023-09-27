- Cards auto transcend (Cards -> Transcend menu, unlocked in Coal shop)
- Quark shop prestige fixed
- Cursed Dice save scum prevention
- Dice enemies gem leaves order fixed
- Borbventure types fixed partially (i.e. less borb juice)
- Card packs dialog fixed
- Chests open count notification fixed
- Crafted Leaves stats delay fixed partially
- Guide entries fixed
- Shop stars indicator fixed
- Obfuscated BLC upgrades fixed
- Some crash fixes
Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 27 September 2023
Update v2.21.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
