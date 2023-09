Share · View all patches · Build 12297992 · Last edited 28 September 2023 – 11:09:31 UTC by Wendy

🌟 New:

Zone selection now shows a zone progression bar

Map now shows your view range

🐞 Bugfix:

Fixed a bug where upgrade tab in shop would sometimes not be shown

💻 UI:

Added a close button in the shipyard to go back to main menu

Increased unit selection zone for easier unit selection

🎆 Graphic:

Updated zone map background