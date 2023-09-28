 Skip to content

Dirge update for 28 September 2023

v0.5.5 - UI Audio Remaster & Matchmaking

Build 12297904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added matchmaking, you will now automatically join the best open lobby that is available. If none are available you can start one.

Changes

  • Steam is now required to play.
  • Wendigo selection now lowers and locks minion multiplier like Revenant.

Audio

  • Remastered Item pickup sounds
  • Switched from area based sound to interface based sound for item owners.
  • Added arming/disarming trap sounds
  • Added looting sound.
  • New UI sounds for level selection in lobby.
  • New UI sounds for menus.
  • New UI sounds for HUD screens.
  • New UI sounds for tasking.
  • Remastered lobby character and action sounds.
  • Fixed bug where jump sound wouldn't play for other clients.
  • Remastered all monster sounds.
  • Added reverb to character and minion sounds.
  • New gun reload, dryfire, pickup, and impact sounds.
  • Added gun tail switch inside/outside switch.
  • New low ammo sound to help you know when to reload.
  • Improved concurrency and attenuation issues in many sounds.
  • Improved minion grunts and growls.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where quickly using menus on high ping clients could cause a disconnect from host. (Thanks Slavic Bear!)
  • Fixed bug where yellow text on spirit bullet immunity wouldn't go away.
  • HUD blood border no longer animates when dead.
  • Wraith no longer takes fall damage.
  • Resized psycho scribbles in asylum to not float beyond the wall.
  • Tesla fuses were missing task item proximity sound.
  • Fixed None/None text for spooktate HUD.
  • Fixed bug where low health sound would play on dead investigators.
  • Fixed Spooktator pings playing for monsters.

Version: 0.5.5
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.5-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-371-8063

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
