v0.5.5 - UI Audio Remaster & Matchmaking

Additions
- Added matchmaking, you will now automatically join the best open lobby that is available. If none are available you can start one.
Changes
- Steam is now required to play.
- Wendigo selection now lowers and locks minion multiplier like Revenant.
Audio
- Remastered Item pickup sounds
- Switched from area based sound to interface based sound for item owners.
- Added arming/disarming trap sounds
- Added looting sound.
- New UI sounds for level selection in lobby.
- New UI sounds for menus.
- New UI sounds for HUD screens.
- New UI sounds for tasking.
- Remastered lobby character and action sounds.
- Fixed bug where jump sound wouldn't play for other clients.
- Remastered all monster sounds.
- Added reverb to character and minion sounds.
- New gun reload, dryfire, pickup, and impact sounds.
- Added gun tail switch inside/outside switch.
- New low ammo sound to help you know when to reload.
- Improved concurrency and attenuation issues in many sounds.
- Improved minion grunts and growls.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where quickly using menus on high ping clients could cause a disconnect from host. (Thanks Slavic Bear!)
- Fixed bug where yellow text on spirit bullet immunity wouldn't go away.
- HUD blood border no longer animates when dead.
- Wraith no longer takes fall damage.
- Resized psycho scribbles in asylum to not float beyond the wall.
- Tesla fuses were missing task item proximity sound.
- Fixed None/None text for spooktate HUD.
- Fixed bug where low health sound would play on dead investigators.
- Fixed Spooktator pings playing for monsters.
Version: 0.5.5
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.5-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-371-8063
