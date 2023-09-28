Road to Chapter 2: Part 4 - Play the demo now!

DEMO AVAILABLE!

Hello Warlocks!

Today we wanted you to finally put to the test all those features mentioned in the previous updates. The final polish of Chapter 2 will take another couple of weeks, so before we can share it in its entirety we wanted to give you a taste of Urd's adventure by launching the demo earlier. Your reception of the recent content updates regarding Chapter 2 on Kickstarter and Steam is very appreciated, but at the end having the chance to play the actual game is worth more than a thousand words and gifs we could insert here!

So, without any further ado the demo for Chapter 2 is available RIGHT NOW on Steam! We can’t wait to hear what you think both on Steam and Discord.

CONTENTS OF THE DEMO

The Chapter 2 Demo lets you jump into Urd’s shoes and play the first out of 12 levels, test her arsenal and face new, fearsome enemies!

On top of that you will be able to check out our new progression system which will let you replay the demo with different upgrades thanks to its randomisation!

Here is the full list of content that you will be able to check in the demo:

LEVEL

The Blankrog Outskirts (E2M1) - maneuver on cliffs over the hot lava, detonate the rocks to break through narrow passages and find your way out in villages overwhelmed by hordes of enemies

WEAPONS

Dagger - stab your enemies on short distance or throw the blade from afar

- stab your enemies on short distance or throw the blade from afar Crystal-powered SMG - drench your enemies with crystalline rain

- drench your enemies with crystalline rain Demon-infused Shotgun - use two fire modes to tear beasts into pieces

ENEMIES

Ghoul : classic Warlock 2 horde, don't put your finger off the trigger

: classic Warlock 2 horde, don't put your finger off the trigger Vampy : agile and devious, like to get behind your back or open up with sonic attacks

: agile and devious, like to get behind your back or open up with sonic attacks Red Elf : skilled weapon operators artfully dodging shots with their barrel rolls

: skilled weapon operators artfully dodging shots with their barrel rolls Manbear : a true force of nature throwing rocks and rush the player

: a true force of nature throwing rocks and rush the player Spidey : surely not your friendly neighborhood type, likes to jump a lot

: surely not your friendly neighborhood type, likes to jump a lot Spiderling : just don't get cornered by few of those

: just don't get cornered by few of those Sasquatch: the biggest guy in this area, having a beef with everyone - not only Urd

SYSTEMS AND ABILITIES

Wargression - new progression system developed for Chapter 2

- new progression system developed for Chapter 2 Dagger Dash - available via Wargression system

HOW TO INSTALL THE DEMO?

As we need to take into account the current owners of Project Warlock 2 as well as new members of our community, trying out the game for the first time, here are some quick guidelines regarding installation of the demo.

👉 Players owning Project Warlock II on their Steam account:

Make sure that Project Warlock 2 is installed on your Steam client.

Launch the game on Steam and choose “Project: Warlock II - Chapter 2 Demo” in the launcher that will appear on the screen.

👉 Players not owning Project Warlock II on their Steam account:

Find the demo on Project Warlock 2 Steam page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640300/Project_Warlock_II/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640300/Project_Warlock_II/ Download, install the demo and launch it from your Steam account.

STAY TUNED!

That’s it for today’s update! Tune in this Saturday (30.09) and watch the showcase to see the new footage from Chapter 2 of Project Warlock II in our new trailer!

In the meantime, have a great time with the demo of Chapter 2! Don’t forget to join our Discord server here to share with us your first impressions and feedback about the new content!

Till next time!