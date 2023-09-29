Hotfix 1.16.11

UPDATE: Added sorting by contract experience point rewards to active contracts panel
UPDATE: Dispatch Office not ignoring border stations when being built. Regional contracts generation updated to force owning station as the first or last station if being a border station.
UPDATE: Localizations (nl: ui; no: ui; zh-Hans: ui)
UPDATE: Offered contract details now show total experience point rewards for contract instead of reward per leg
UPDATE: Subtitles background color for better reading in the tutorial
UPDATE: Time speed tooltip now contains hint how to customize time speed
UPDATE: Warning design of the minus buttons in station visit view has been updated
FIX: Active contracts panel total contract count was misaligned
FIX: Auto accept and auto reverse toggles in station configuration view were not interactable after toggling them off
FIX: Bubny hint narration of the trial train in the tutorial was being played each time the train visit Bubny station
FIX: Game saving failed when experience point was granted during serialization
FIX: Incorrect train icon shown on system upgrades page tier progression bar
FIX: NPR in accept contracts chapter if contract was accepted without specifying the platforms
FIX: Sorting live trains on active contracts panel did not work correctly
FIX: Train experience point reward indicators animated number change when first shown or briefly showed -1
FIX: Trial train hint was not being played when game set to other language than English ```
