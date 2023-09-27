 Skip to content

Danghost update for 27 September 2023

Danghost is OUT NOW!

Today's the day, Danghost is now available!

Check out the opening cinematic lovingly created by our studio!

A big thank you to each and every one of you for your support during the development of the game.

Your feedback has helped us to grow and we can't wait to read your feedback now that the game is out! We hope you'll have a lot of fun catching all the danghosts ❤️

To celebrate, the game's release comes with a special launch discount (-10%) until October 4th! ✨

If you've already bought the game, you can support us by leaving a positive review and/or telling your friends about it! It would help us a lot!

Thanks again to everyone and see you soon on Otter Island!

