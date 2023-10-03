Planet Zoo Update 1.15.1 is available now!

Hayo Zookeepers,
Update 1.15.1 is available now for you all to enjoy! Simply update your game to play. For full patch notes, see below:
Planet Zoo - 1.15.1 Update Notes
This update contains bug fixes & updates.
General Bug Fixes and Adjustments
Animals
- The Snow Leopard and Siberian Tiger now have a higher tolerance to the cold
- The North Island Brown Kiwi now has the correct naming and icons for the piebald colour morph
- Added VFX to the King Penguin when interacting with the Platform Float enrichment items
- Added VFX to the Little Penguin when interacting with the Platform Floats enrichment item
- Added pattern variation to the Little Penguin than can be seen when there are multiple in a habitat
- Fixed an issue where the Little Penguin juvenile waded through shallow water incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the Spectacled Flying Fox occasionally disappeared when flying in its exhibit
Game Modes
- Fixed the ability to take out loans in Diorama mode
Rides
- The price of rides can now be raised above $10
Scenario
- Fixed an issue with floating assets in the Grizzly Bear habitat of Goodwin house
- Fixed an issue where the ticket price was 0 when opening Goodwin Family Wildlife Park in terrain only mode
Habitats
- Fixed an issue that prevented habitat blueprints from containing viewing domes
- Viewing domes will no longer be highlighted when the habitat visibility view mode is changed
- Corrected the Tasmanian Devils minimum barrier height from 3m to 1m
Scenery
- Viewing domes will no longer revert their flexi colour selection
- Added flexicolour to all thatched roof sets
- The Oceania Faux Lava Rocks are now tagged as stone rather than plastic
- Fixed an issue where guests were unable to see through all Oceania Netting assets
- Fixed an issue causing groups of guests to become stuck when trying to interact with the Oceanian bench
- Fixed a graphical issue on all Nikau Palm trees
- Fixed a graphical issue on all Cabbage Palm trees
UI
- Fixed an issue causing all guests to have a recent thought about viewing domes after a new dome was placed - Now only guests that are inside viewing domes will have recent thoughts about them
Stability
- Fixed various crashes, improving game stability
