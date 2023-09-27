1.22 Update Note

-
Respawn System Fix
-
Added Pause Menu
-
Added Volume Controls
-Tried Implementing Save System but failed drastically....
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Respawn System Fix
Added Pause Menu
Added Volume Controls
-Tried Implementing Save System but failed drastically....
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update