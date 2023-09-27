 Skip to content

CADDE update for 27 September 2023

1.22 Update Note

Build 12297561

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Respawn System Fix

  • Added Pause Menu

  • Added Volume Controls

-Tried Implementing Save System but failed drastically....

