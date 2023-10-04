A new OOTP 24 patch is available!

Hi everybody!
A new update for OOTP 24 is officially here - version 24.10.82. It includes:
Changelist (24.10.82):
- Updated some Live Start issues and tweaked MLB rosters (need a new game to appy)
- Fixed back button in game page
- Fixed 1.000 OPS in reports
- Fixed news involving player showing reports from other teams
- Fixed other messages sent to managers without a team
- Fixed error popup in some lists
- Updated MLBPA logo
- PT: Fixed upcoming game scrolling
- PT: Fixed crash when hovering over some team names
This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues. It is always recommended that all league members be on the same version.
Have fun and enjoy the game!
Cheers,
Markus & the entire OOTP Team
