A new OOTP 24 patch is available!

A new update for OOTP 24 is officially here - version 24.10.82. It includes:

Changelist (24.10.82):

Updated some Live Start issues and tweaked MLB rosters (need a new game to appy)

Fixed back button in game page

Fixed 1.000 OPS in reports

Fixed news involving player showing reports from other teams

Fixed other messages sent to managers without a team

Fixed error popup in some lists

Updated MLBPA logo

PT: Fixed upcoming game scrolling

PT: Fixed crash when hovering over some team names

This patch is compatible with the previous version for online leagues. It is always recommended that all league members be on the same version.

