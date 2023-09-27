Join the Wingspan: Oceania Expansion Beta Tests on Steam

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Birders,

We're thrilled to invite you to participate in the Wingspan: Oceania Expansion beta testing on Steam! Discover a flock of new bird species from the Oceania region and their brand-new powers. Dive into fresh challenges and goals, and learn all the functionalities the new expansion brings!🐦🌊

Spread the good news to all the others from your flock, because this time beta will be open to every helpful Birder! And you don’t need to have a base version of Wingspan to play!

When: October 4th - October 9th

Where: Here, on Steam (only)

How to sign up: Fill out THIS FORM and wait for the message with a key (it’ll be sent on October 4th)

Get an early peek at the exciting new expansion and help us polish the game with your feedback. We want your input to make Oceania Expansion even better.

Looking forward to seeing you among the picturesque Oceania landscapes!

Have an eggcellent rest of the week,

Wingspan Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1962870/Wingspan_Oceania_Expansion/