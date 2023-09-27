We are working feverishly behind the scenes to get Septaroad Voyager's main campaign started. And along the way we're continuing to add new features, content, and bug fixes. Today we are pleased to announce the addition of the Persistence skill to the casters' skill boards. Your clerics, illusionists, druids, mages, and warlocks can now get a huge bonus to their status effects--increasing both the power and duration--by unlocking the Persistence tiles (marked with the hourglass icon) on the skill board.
Septaroad Voyager update for 27 September 2023
Patch notes 27 September 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
