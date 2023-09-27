- Optimization: increased x1.5 and x2.0 animation speed.
- Optimization: Add 2 Golden-Clover talents globally. Golden-Clovers can be used to refresh Treasure Selection.
- Bug fix: Fixed issue with volume bar not being able to drag properly.
LuckLand update for 27 September 2023
【DevLog】Animation Rate 2023.09.27
