LuckLand update for 27 September 2023

【DevLog】Animation Rate 2023.09.27

  • Optimization: increased x1.5 and x2.0 animation speed.
  • Optimization: Add 2 Golden-Clover talents globally. Golden-Clovers can be used to refresh Treasure Selection.
  • Bug fix: Fixed issue with volume bar not being able to drag properly.

