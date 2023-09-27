Patch 0.85 - The Paloma Lakes

Hello everyone!

In occasion for the Steam Shoot 'em Up fest, we have decided to release a small content patch for Bullet Casters. While this update focuses mostly on new stages, we plan to bring many balancing and QoL improvements in the future updates based on the feedback on our Discord Channel and the Steam Discussion page.

UPDATES

Introduced a new area: Paloma Lakes

Introduced 5 new stages in the Paloma Lakes area

Introduced a new boss fight.

Introduced new battle themes for the Favill and Torden boss fights.

We hope you enjoy these new challenges.

As a reminder, the game is currently on 25% sale!

If you like Bullet Casters, consider recommending it to your friends ;D

