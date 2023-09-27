 Skip to content

Bullet Casters update for 27 September 2023

Patch 0.85 - The Paloma Lakes

Patch 0.85 - The Paloma Lakes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

In occasion for the Steam Shoot 'em Up fest, we have decided to release a small content patch for Bullet Casters. While this update focuses mostly on new stages, we plan to bring many balancing and QoL improvements in the future updates based on the feedback on our Discord Channel and the Steam Discussion page.

UPDATES

  • Introduced a new area: Paloma Lakes
  • Introduced 5 new stages in the Paloma Lakes area
  • Introduced a new boss fight.
  • Introduced new battle themes for the Favill and Torden boss fights.

We hope you enjoy these new challenges.

