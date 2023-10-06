 Skip to content

Sticky Business update for 6 October 2023

STICK OR TREAT UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 12297206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boo to you, everyone - it's time for Stick or Treat!

In this update, we added a whole bag of Halloween-themed stickers so you can frankenstein your own creations!
Get your spoopy booster pack in the game and start creating the most cursed stickers.

We also added matching treats to put in your packages, two spooky packing papers, and a new glitter material.

And last but not least, we improved the save system to automatically create backups of the game files.
We’re excited to see your spoopy creations, so don’t forget to tag us when you share them online!

Keep sticking!

