- Implemented "my fortress protection" display in fortress list.
- Reimplemented every date time text to be displayed in a countdown- like 2h 21m 20s remaining till protection zone expiration, boss raid reset and etc.
- Implemented more new comer friendly protection zone times. Newcomer which has lower than 20 level or has lower than few K resources in total will get way more protection duration on login and in case of attacked.
- Fixed for some specific corner cases the battle commander dialog bug.
Only Fortress update for 27 September 2023
Second Day Patch
