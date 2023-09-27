 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 27 September 2023

Second Day Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12297168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented "my fortress protection" display in fortress list.
  • Reimplemented every date time text to be displayed in a countdown- like 2h 21m 20s remaining till protection zone expiration, boss raid reset and etc.
  • Implemented more new comer friendly protection zone times. Newcomer which has lower than 20 level or has lower than few K resources in total will get way more protection duration on login and in case of attacked.
  • Fixed for some specific corner cases the battle commander dialog bug.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link