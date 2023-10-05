Content Update Out Now! (0.22.0)

Special thanks goes out to the Void Crew community!

First of all, we have a treat for you all! Daniel, our Creative Director, recorded a video where he goes through what's new in this first content update. You can't miss it!

Orison Heavy Autocannon

Tired of bullets ricochet off enemy armor? With Large Caliber bullets designed specifically to damage enemy armor with a gatlin-style-burst salvo, you'll chew through those big slow moving enemies in no time ... assuming your crew can be taught to reload properly, that is.

The ORDNANCE loadout (both Destroyer and Frigate classes) is also available, bringing the autocannon as a pre-installed system to those who can't wait to inscribe it themselves.

The Hollow Collector

Void crews are not the only ones with a hunger for loot. Anomalous among its kin, the elusive HOLLOW COLLECTOR avoids conflict, instead salvaging precious materials from the void.

Destroying this timid hoarder will let you claim its riches for yourself, though doing so before it jumps away is no easy feat.

New Cosmetics

Not 1, not 2, but 64 new unlockable cosmetics are inbound, including 6 new armor pieces, 35 new projections and of course a plethora of new colors and patterns.

Oh ... and projection colors are now also displayed to your friends.

Increased the twinkle effects of loot in space. Now it is easier for players to see loot in space

Added bloom customization to the settings. Players can choose between three bloom presets now

Added UI for unseen entries in the codex. Players will now have a better overview of pages and tabs that have not been visited

The player HUD now displays the player's projection in the selected projection color

Updated the color of the player name when using the chat feature to display the player name in the selected projection color

Added UI to the settings menu displaying the connection of vivox

Update the player HUD with new UI for the keybinds

Update the tutorial steps in awakening

Added new UI to display the trim levels when seated in the pilot seat

Pilot UI for displaying shields and trim moved to bottom right

Ingame credits updated

Fixed an issue causing the player ship to be stuck after void jumping

Fixed unlockable items at lower levels than current rank are now unlocked on login

Fixed a bug in the weighted randomness for loot boxes

Fixed a visual bug that caused the screen to blink when looking at specific areas of the Reclaimer enemy

Fixed collider issues on space wrecks

Fixed issue causing dynamic joining players not to be able to recycle items if they were placed in the fabricator before joining the game

Fixed an issue causing players not to join a game through an invite if the inviting player joined the session through the matchmaking terminal

Fixed various settings possibilities for camera shake, V-sync, etc.

Fixed an issue causing errors when pinging comm relay satellite dishes

Fixed a bug causing power anomalies to be applied multiple times if power generators were installed

Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to be stuck on the screen while playing

Fixed a visual bug that caused the player-character outline to blink when positioned a certain distance from friendly players

Fixed an issue with terminals not registering the first mouse-click requiring players to click multiple times before the click event was registered

Fixed an issue causing players to see 200 available alloys when recycling an item the first time

Fixed stealth shader on Hollow destroyers and fighters

Fixed collider issue behind Sarcograph

If the feature or bug fix you think is important is not in our list, do bring it up on our discord! We strive to keep fixing things as we learn about them, and sometimes some things just needs a bit of time to properly test.

So in other words - stay tuned - more fixes and exciting things are coming :)



