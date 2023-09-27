[4.1.0]Optimize input delay

In the old version, in order to avoid delay, to ensure that the position of the program cursor can keep up with the hardware cursor, and the default frame rate of the program needs to be set to the lower limit of the sampling rate (125Hz and above) of the mouse. This brings a problem: if the refresh rate of the screen is only 60Hz, about half of the data is wasted due to invalid processing, and the CPU and GPU resources of the program are high.

The current version is used to update the cursor position with a separate thread, and the frame rate of the program is lifted to avoid the problem of delay of the cursor.

Summary: Please set the frame rate of the program to the screen refresh rate you use (the ordinary screen is 60, and the high screen is 120+) to reduce consumption. It is recommended to close the vertical synchronization, otherwise the screen may be lagging behind.