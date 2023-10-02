Patch 2.3.5

The A.I. will now always wait for the answer to a trade request in single player games before continuing
Elo scores will now get displayed more reliably at the end of Automatches
Custom Match lobbies will work more reliably (initial loading time increased)
New Maintenance Mode that will disconnect all clients when we are working on the servers
Exclusion of outdated clients to connect to our servers
Improved Login flow to minimize resource usage while logging in
Improved matchmaking flow to minimize resource usage for matchmaking
Overall improvements to the server stability and database usage
Changed files in this update