Catan Universe update for 2 October 2023

Patch 2.3.5

Patch 2.3.5 · Build 12297089 · Last edited 2 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The A.I. will now always wait for the answer to a trade request in single player games before continuing

Elo scores will now get displayed more reliably at the end of Automatches

Custom Match lobbies will work more reliably (initial loading time increased)

New Maintenance Mode that will disconnect all clients when we are working on the servers

Exclusion of outdated clients to connect to our servers

Improved Login flow to minimize resource usage while logging in

Improved matchmaking flow to minimize resource usage for matchmaking

Overall improvements to the server stability and database usage

