Weapon of Choice DLC + 1.2 Update

Players can now access the Weapon of Choice DLC, experience a whole new way of playing Fights in Tight Spaces as Agent 11 takes up arms against a mysterious new threat.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867120/Fights_in_Tight_Spaces__Weapon_of_Choice/

A strike to the heart of the agency sends Agent 11 on a worldwide hunt for the attackers - a new and evolving faction of deadly, international assassins. To even the odds, Agent 11 can take up arms for the first time with a brand new gun-fu inspired deck, with new cards and abilities, a new “stance” system, and more.

The DLC contains:

New “Gunslinger” deck

New Agent 11 model

30+ new cards

5 new levels

Remixed story mode

New enemies and systems

5 new music tracks from nervous_testpilot

New Game Mode: Endless Mode. A continuous escalation of levels and enemies

New Cards: Choke Slam, Leg Kick, Rethink, Discombobulate

New Enemies: Prison Brawler and Kendo Ninja

New "Brutal" difficulty level

New "Safe end turn" option, to prevent accidental presses (enabled in the Options menu)

New option to remove damage numbers in replays for cleaner captures

Card Changes

Improvement: You can now Taunt enemies with ranged melee attacks and they will move to the limit of their attack range even if they don't have a target, this makes Taunt more tactically useful

Improvement: Allow Redirect to cause an enemy to attack the player (for people running massive counter decks!)

Improvement: Iron Body and Power Through now stack duration

Change: Option Play now counts as a move as far as Auto-Advance is concerned

Change: Taunt and Redirect will now activate non-attack abilities (so you can potentially use Taunt to remove Special Abilities from enemies)

Fixes