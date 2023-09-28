 Skip to content

Fights in Tight Spaces update for 28 September 2023

Weapon of Choice DLC + 1.2 Update

Weapon of Choice DLC + 1.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players can now access the Weapon of Choice DLC, experience a whole new way of playing Fights in Tight Spaces as Agent 11 takes up arms against a mysterious new threat.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867120/Fights_in_Tight_Spaces__Weapon_of_Choice/

A strike to the heart of the agency sends Agent 11 on a worldwide hunt for the attackers - a new and evolving faction of deadly, international assassins. To even the odds, Agent 11 can take up arms for the first time with a brand new gun-fu inspired deck, with new cards and abilities, a new “stance” system, and more.

The DLC contains:

  • New “Gunslinger” deck
  • New Agent 11 model
  • 30+ new cards
  • 5 new levels
  • Remixed story mode
  • New enemies and systems
  • 5 new music tracks from nervous_testpilot

V1.2 Update Notes
  • New Game Mode: Endless Mode. A continuous escalation of levels and enemies
  • New Cards: Choke Slam, Leg Kick, Rethink, Discombobulate
  • New Enemies: Prison Brawler and Kendo Ninja
  • New "Brutal" difficulty level
  • New "Safe end turn" option, to prevent accidental presses (enabled in the Options menu)
  • New option to remove damage numbers in replays for cleaner captures

Card Changes

  • Improvement: You can now Taunt enemies with ranged melee attacks and they will move to the limit of their attack range even if they don't have a target, this makes Taunt more tactically useful
  • Improvement: Allow Redirect to cause an enemy to attack the player (for people running massive counter decks!)
  • Improvement: Iron Body and Power Through now stack duration
  • Change: Option Play now counts as a move as far as Auto-Advance is concerned
  • Change: Taunt and Redirect will now activate non-attack abilities (so you can potentially use Taunt to remove Special Abilities from enemies)

Fixes

  • Fix: Dodge uses added by Shimmy no longer carry over between turns
  • Fix: Shimmy no longer uses up a Steel Self charge
  • Fix: Close In no longer uses up a Steel Self charge
  • Fix: Early Bird and One Last Thing now trigger Auto-Attack
  • Fix: Dodging enemies work correctly in replays
  • Fix: Correct audio for Flash Kick
  • Fix: Damage numbers now appear when knocking down enemies who ignore damage from front
  • Fix: Corrected issue with selecting some tiles in Fire Escape levels
  • Fix: Bathroom levels correctly centered to prevent overhead health panels being cropped off by the top of the screen
  • Fix: Enemies can auto-attack and turn to face as part of the same reaction
  • Fix: Enemies who are invincible from front now correctly calculate the direction of push attacks
  • Fix: Various issues with windows not breaking have been resolved
  • Fix: Throwing Knife Counter can no longer be countered itself
  • Fix: You can no longer overkill the boss in the final mission and cause a softlock
  • Fix: Fix issue where completing a Daily Play board would complete an active board in Story Mode (and vice versa)
  • General: Performance and loading time improvements

