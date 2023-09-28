Weapon of Choice DLC + 1.2 Update

Players can now access the Weapon of Choice DLC, experience a whole new way of playing Fights in Tight Spaces as Agent 11 takes up arms against a mysterious new threat.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1867120/Fights_in_Tight_Spaces__Weapon_of_Choice/
A strike to the heart of the agency sends Agent 11 on a worldwide hunt for the attackers - a new and evolving faction of deadly, international assassins. To even the odds, Agent 11 can take up arms for the first time with a brand new gun-fu inspired deck, with new cards and abilities, a new “stance” system, and more.
The DLC contains:
- New “Gunslinger” deck
- New Agent 11 model
- 30+ new cards
- 5 new levels
- Remixed story mode
- New enemies and systems
- 5 new music tracks from nervous_testpilot
V1.2 Update Notes
- New Game Mode: Endless Mode. A continuous escalation of levels and enemies
- New Cards: Choke Slam, Leg Kick, Rethink, Discombobulate
- New Enemies: Prison Brawler and Kendo Ninja
- New "Brutal" difficulty level
- New "Safe end turn" option, to prevent accidental presses (enabled in the Options menu)
- New option to remove damage numbers in replays for cleaner captures
Card Changes
- Improvement: You can now Taunt enemies with ranged melee attacks and they will move to the limit of their attack range even if they don't have a target, this makes Taunt more tactically useful
- Improvement: Allow Redirect to cause an enemy to attack the player (for people running massive counter decks!)
- Improvement: Iron Body and Power Through now stack duration
- Change: Option Play now counts as a move as far as Auto-Advance is concerned
- Change: Taunt and Redirect will now activate non-attack abilities (so you can potentially use Taunt to remove Special Abilities from enemies)
Fixes
- Fix: Dodge uses added by Shimmy no longer carry over between turns
- Fix: Shimmy no longer uses up a Steel Self charge
- Fix: Close In no longer uses up a Steel Self charge
- Fix: Early Bird and One Last Thing now trigger Auto-Attack
- Fix: Dodging enemies work correctly in replays
- Fix: Correct audio for Flash Kick
- Fix: Damage numbers now appear when knocking down enemies who ignore damage from front
- Fix: Corrected issue with selecting some tiles in Fire Escape levels
- Fix: Bathroom levels correctly centered to prevent overhead health panels being cropped off by the top of the screen
- Fix: Enemies can auto-attack and turn to face as part of the same reaction
- Fix: Enemies who are invincible from front now correctly calculate the direction of push attacks
- Fix: Various issues with windows not breaking have been resolved
- Fix: Throwing Knife Counter can no longer be countered itself
- Fix: You can no longer overkill the boss in the final mission and cause a softlock
- Fix: Fix issue where completing a Daily Play board would complete an active board in Story Mode (and vice versa)
- General: Performance and loading time improvements
