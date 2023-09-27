v0.1_180923 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12296943 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 13:59:18 UTC by Wendy

We have focused on gameplay updates and bug fixes based on our knowledge and community feedback since our first update.

The v0.4_270923 update includes the following features:

Visual Improvements

The general lighting of Galata has been corrected.

The camera angle and height have been readjusted.

New music has been added for end-of-game boss fights.

The prologue section has been revised.

The minimap has been made circular.

Mechanical Improvements

An indicator has been added to the inventory screen to show the stat changes when equipping or unequipping equipment.

Balancing has been applied to police stations, offering more options if you get caught.

Sound effects have been added to abilities.

2 new batons have been added to the game.

Bug Fixes