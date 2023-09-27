v0.1_180923 - Patch Notes

We have focused on gameplay updates and bug fixes based on our knowledge and community feedback since our first update.
The v0.4_270923 update includes the following features:
Visual Improvements
- The general lighting of Galata has been corrected.
- The camera angle and height have been readjusted.
- New music has been added for end-of-game boss fights.
- The prologue section has been revised.
- The minimap has been made circular.
Mechanical Improvements
- An indicator has been added to the inventory screen to show the stat changes when equipping or unequipping equipment.
- Balancing has been applied to police stations, offering more options if you get caught.
- Sound effects have been added to abilities.
- 2 new batons have been added to the game.
Bug Fixes
- The incorrect calculation of player stat points has been fixed.
- Several adjustments have been made to English localization.
Changed files in this update