Compass of the Destiny: Istanbul update for 27 September 2023

v0.1_180923 - Patch Notes

We have focused on gameplay updates and bug fixes based on our knowledge and community feedback since our first update.

The v0.4_270923 update includes the following features:

Visual Improvements

  • The general lighting of Galata has been corrected.
  • The camera angle and height have been readjusted.
  • New music has been added for end-of-game boss fights.
  • The prologue section has been revised.
  • The minimap has been made circular.

Mechanical Improvements

  • An indicator has been added to the inventory screen to show the stat changes when equipping or unequipping equipment.
  • Balancing has been applied to police stations, offering more options if you get caught.
  • Sound effects have been added to abilities.
  • 2 new batons have been added to the game.

Bug Fixes

  • The incorrect calculation of player stat points has been fixed.
  • Several adjustments have been made to English localization.

