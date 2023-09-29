Update #6 - September 29, 2023

Polish and German Localization - Now Available!









A gigantic thanks to:

Angel_live for translating the mod's text into Polish;

Mr. Duke for translating all mod texts and textures into German.





We would like to bring to the attention of German-speaking HL2 mods lovers that Mr. Duke has created localizations for an impressive number of Source Engine modifications. You can view the list here: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/MrDukeGameTranslation

The more languages the community contributes to mod, the more challenging it becomes to adequately express our gratitude. As of August 2023, Polish and German are among the top ten most popular languages among Steam users, ranking in 9th and 6th place respectively. Now, even more players will be able to experience Swelter in a language they are comfortable with!

Thank you!

Broken saves? Do you see yellow translucent walls of "triggers" around you?

In that case, please read the recommendations from the first update: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1815330/view/3674423070131346593