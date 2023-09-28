Hotfix v. 1.0.7258.0 for PC

Hello all,

This is hotfix number 3, addressing some more issues and bugs.

We are still working to release additional updates and fixes soon.

Thanks for your continuous help reporting bugs!

BUGFIXES

Fixed bug that caused card list to stop showing card preview after usage of Card Lists with 1,2,3,4 or Alt

Fixed bug in several Scenarios with pressure panels that caused doors to left closed

(Developer Note: if you load directly into the mission after the patch, doors may still not be responsive to plates. Please exit the map and reenter it again.) Added a sound setting allowing you to adjust UI sounds

Voidwarden: fixed Master Influence action that caused activation to hide Confirm button

Hint with gold now shows proper gold count on a tile

USEFUL INFORMATION

Some of your issues may be coming from mods not being updated for the newest version. Launching the game without mods might fix some of theses issues.

While we're working on new bug fixes and upcoming updates, we saw several of you asked of the opportunity to play on the last pre-update version of the game - we have uploaded it on Steam, and here is how to opt in:

To opt into the last pre-update version, v.28009, right-click on the game in Steam -> Properties -> BETAS and select the "v.28009" from the drop-down list.

Important information: switching to the open beta or this v.28009 version might corrupt the save files if you have launched the newer version before doing it.

You simply have to do a backup of the initial save file to protect your save - Save files are located in C:\Users<USERNAME>\AppData\LocalLow\FlamingFowlStudios\Gloomhaven

If you are moving from the regular version of the game to Open Beta, simply create a copy of your GloomSaves folder and rename it to GloomSavesV28009.

Individual saves can also be copied between the Guildmaster folders if you prefer.