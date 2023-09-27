 Skip to content

Dance Dash update for 27 September 2023

Patch Note 0.3.4.3509

Patch Note 0.3.4.3509

Build 12296770

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added Ignore L/R modifier
  • Support replacing sound effects for custom maps
    Requires latest editor to make
  • Added new scene lighting effects
    Nicer shadows, Vivid lights, WOW
  • Added Safe Zone Warning options
    Allow turning off warning effects completely
    Use at your own risk of breaking your toes or PC :P

Mod.io integration (Beta)

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that controller haptic has inverted L/R sometimes
  • Changed preview length to 20 seconds
  • Fixed a height calculation issue
  • Fixed some spelling in credits screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2005051
  • Loading history…
