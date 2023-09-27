Patch Note 0.3.4.3509

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New
- Added Ignore L/R modifier
- Support replacing sound effects for custom maps
Requires latest editor to make
- Added new scene lighting effects
Nicer shadows, Vivid lights, WOW
- Added Safe Zone Warning options
Allow turning off warning effects completely
Use at your own risk of breaking your toes or PC :P
Mod.io integration (Beta)
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that controller haptic has inverted L/R sometimes
- Changed preview length to 20 seconds
- Fixed a height calculation issue
- Fixed some spelling in credits screen
Changed files in this update