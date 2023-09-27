This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Last Train Home: Survive Siberia's Frozen Hell

Brno, Czech Republic / Vienna, Austria, September 27th, 2023: Siberia: merciless, unforgiving, a realm of death. No Czechoslovak winter, no matter how brutal, can rival this icy purgatory. Yet, this perilous path is the Czechoslovak Legionnaires' only hope, a desperate odyssey toward the distant harbor of Vladivostok, their final chance for salvation.

In their relentless journey, they confront not only the numbing cold but also the remorseless Red Army, shadows of doom determined to annihilate them. Hunger has become a loyal companion, and the train, a vessel of dwindling hope, sputters on the verge of running dry—fuel that both propels the steel beast and preserves the fragile warmth of their legionary kin.

The fate of these valiant souls is destined by your decisions.

Last Train Home thrusts players into the grim aftermath of the First World War. As a commander of the Czechoslovak Legion, you'll find yourself trapped in the chaos of civil war in the heart of Russia. Aboard an armored train, you must venture into the unforgiving landscape of Siberia and safely bring your men back home.

