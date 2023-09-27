- Mission 6 add pause menu
- Fixed cutscene mission 2
- Update mission 5 updated intro cutscene
- More animal enemies added
- Added ppsh enemy type mission 2 spawner
- Mission 4 puzzle finally fixed
- Lowered number of turrets in mission 3
- Fixed mission 3 arena
- Less enemy spawns
- Jeep now deals damage (Can run over enemies)
- Doubled all player bullet speeds
- Larger bullet impact effects added
- Jeep Roof texture fixed
The American War update for 27 September 2023
September 27 Update
