The American War update for 27 September 2023

September 27 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12296660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission 6 add pause menu
  • Fixed cutscene mission 2
  • Update mission 5 updated intro cutscene
  • More animal enemies added
  • Added ppsh enemy type mission 2 spawner
  • Mission 4 puzzle finally fixed
  • Lowered number of turrets in mission 3
  • Fixed mission 3 arena
  • Less enemy spawns
  • Jeep now deals damage (Can run over enemies)
  • Doubled all player bullet speeds
  • Larger bullet impact effects added
  • Jeep Roof texture fixed

