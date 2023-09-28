Hotfix 0.9.0.7

The formula 'An inevitable Tornado and a Headwind' has been modified to count the teammates when the Secret Weapon mission is completed.

The issue where the board effect UI turns off when hovering the mouse over normal auras has been fixed.

Formulas requiring specific teammates will now be removed from the deck if the teammates leave the team.

Issues where non-releasable Teammates like Nimar could be released during scouting, tour events, etc., have been corrected.

Teammate Scar’s abilities 'Agile Claws' and 'Sharp Claws' have been modified to change each of the sides, instead of changing all.

There have been some changes to the Pydamir and Potiato missions.