 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golden Record Retriever update for 28 September 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12296579 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The formula 'An inevitable Tornado and a Headwind' has been modified to count the teammates when the Secret Weapon mission is completed.
The issue where the board effect UI turns off when hovering the mouse over normal auras has been fixed.
Formulas requiring specific teammates will now be removed from the deck if the teammates leave the team.
Issues where non-releasable Teammates like Nimar could be released during scouting, tour events, etc., have been corrected.
Teammate Scar’s abilities 'Agile Claws' and 'Sharp Claws' have been modified to change each of the sides, instead of changing all.
There have been some changes to the Pydamir and Potiato missions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2119581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link