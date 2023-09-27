Demonologist v1.0.0 Update

Hello Demonologists,

Here we are excitedly announcing our new update and the release of the game! We'd like to thank you for all the support! This update includes some adjustments, improvements, and new content, and below you can find the update notes.

Added:

New map - Deadwood House

New death animations.

New ghost animations.

Hunt indicator.

Improved/Changed/Adjusted:

Improvements to ESG.

Improvements to Canvas.

Level adjustments to maps. (1, 3, 3, 5, 10, 15)

Lowered the event sounds in Hospital.

Map performance improvements.

Ghost hunt interaction radius improved.

Balancing to the difficulty modes.

Hunt durations adjusted.

Fixes:

Chain hunt issue.

Localization fixes.

Some decals not showing.

Graphical issues.

