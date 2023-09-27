Don't mind me!

Hey hey!

This weeks patch is a bit early since there were some serious issues in the last one that I wanted to get fixed ASAP! Things are going smoothly otherwise and the big release is very close, I'm almost ready to hide in the woods for the rest of my life!

Anyway, here are all the patchnotes:

v0.55

Title Screen:

Added a dot.

All Episodes:

Made sure the player characters don’t get burned to crisp when mutilated enough with melee

Fixed the characters hands staying up if the carried item gets destroyed

Fixed the characters getting stuck when thrown by another character at something

The censor bars shouldn’t appear in front of guns anymore when carried nude

Hub:

Added the suspiciously familiar looking trash back to the end of the pier

Episode 1:

Moved the starting position of the pink backbag, so the toys won’t immediately drop in

Fixed the enemies running off from the pier aimlessly

Fixed the bandaged man getting stuck in the lake

Fixed the sockhead and granny stealing the kids from eachothers hands

Fixed the enemy weapons not being able to be picked up when they drop them

Sockhead shouldn’t be so weak to fire anymore

Episode 2:

Made the bikers machinegun shooting last a shorter time

General optimisation of the cosplayer behaviours

The critics should now attack with more delay when encountered in a dark corridor

The critics shouldn’t get stuck on the luggage trolleys anymore

The big explosion should now destroy the luggage trollies caught in it

The bikers should now have a cooldown after melee hitting someone

Fixed the cosplayers running around when their heads are severed

The rake cosplayer shouldn’t trip you anymore after beheading him

Reduced the area that the rake hit can be heard from

Reduced the amount of projectiles the bikers shoot with their machineguns

Made sure the dead cosplayers used as shields keep shaking when shot

Tried a fix for the machine gun muzzle flash sometimes staying on after you run out of bullets

Fixed the sleeping sprites for the cops

The cops shouldn’t shoot through walls anymore

The cosplayers should now destroy the luggage trollies if there are enough of them going back and forth against it

Episode 3 Bonus:

Removed the episode 1 intro from playing at the start

The gifts at the top of the hammer game should now indestructible until dropped

Episode 4 Bonus: