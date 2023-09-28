 Skip to content

Greedland update for 28 September 2023

Update V0.7.61

Build 12296293

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, I'm VaMP. This update mainly adds a new logo for checking the cooldown time of auxiliary equipment in the pause interface as well as a prompt when getting new content, happy gaming!
  • The pause interface data panel will display cooldown data for auxiliary equipment
  • The duration of Crystal Destroyer strong magnetic effect has been increased to 1 second
  • Added alert logo when acquiring new equipment, battle armor, and other content

  • Localization update: Poland, Portugal

I welcome all of you for your feedback and suggestions in the comments! Thanks again for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218400/_/

Changed files in this update

