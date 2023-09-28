Update V0.7.61

Hello everyone, I'm VaMP. This update mainly adds a new logo for checking the cooldown time of auxiliary equipment in the pause interface as well as a prompt when getting new content, happy gaming!
- The pause interface data panel will display cooldown data for auxiliary equipment
- The duration of Crystal Destroyer strong magnetic effect has been increased to 1 second
- Added alert logo when acquiring new equipment, battle armor, and other content
- Localization update: Poland, Portugal
I welcome all of you for your feedback and suggestions in the comments! Thanks again for your support!
Changed files in this update