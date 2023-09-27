 Skip to content

Armoured Commander II update for 27 September 2023

Update 1.2.39

Share · View all patches · Build 12296090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note: Updated datra for vehicles won't apply to any unit that's already been spawned into a campaign, they will only affect newly spawned units.

FIX: Updated description and rarity factor for Churchill IV NA(75)
FIX: If combat calendar is a single day long, it's now possible to get both the King and Queen of Spades Steam achievements on the same day
FIX: Corrected rarity dates and updated BU visible zones for crew positions for Lee and Grant tanks (thanks PowderTrail!)
FIX: Corrected rarity dates, armour values, and Loader BU visibility for the Jumbo Sherman (thanks PowderTrail!)
FIX: Minor fixes for British/Commonwealth Shermans (thanks PowderTrail!)
FIX: Improved crash handling when modded unit definitions are not formatted correctly in JSON

