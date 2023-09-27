Free Demo + Full Price Coming October 9th!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there, Castaways! 🏝️

It’s been a long time coming but we are so very close to announcing the V1.0 version of the game and we are just making the final touches to get the island ready for an influx of epic adventurers.

Here are a few more updates as we get ready for the big announcement…

First up we will be releasing a new demo version of the game which will give those of you yet to dive into the perfect introduction to our island and its delightful inhabitants on October 9th 2023.

Better yet:

Not only can your friends try out the solo version of the game, but up to 3 of them can join you in online co-op mode and play the entire game FOR FREE if you own the full game. Yes!! The whole thing as long as at least one of you owns the game.

We also are introducing the full price of the game from October 9th 2023 which will be $24.99/£20.99. But worry not - you still have time to grab your ticket to the island at the current lower price until then.

Hop on to the island before it's too late!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/

Oh! And one more thing… we will confirm the proper launch date when we make all these changes.

The full launch date will be…. (stay tuned we will let you know very soon!)

Snowcastle Games