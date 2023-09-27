 Skip to content

多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 27 September 2023

0.3.13

  • Planned the goals for the second stage of the project.
  • Added a boss battle theme song.
  • Started recording data such as Kill-Death for each vehicle. Will create a UI to display the data later.
  • Fixed the localization of the options interface in English and added it to the pause menu during battles.
  • Improved the Reload speed and Damage of the IS-2, as its performance in the game was considered weak.
  • Imporved the driving experience of the 35T, T-60, T-70, and Sdkfz.

