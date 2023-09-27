- Planned the goals for the second stage of the project.
- Added a boss battle theme song.
- Started recording data such as Kill-Death for each vehicle. Will create a UI to display the data later.
- Fixed the localization of the options interface in English and added it to the pause menu during battles.
- Improved the Reload speed and Damage of the IS-2, as its performance in the game was considered weak.
- Imporved the driving experience of the 35T, T-60, T-70, and Sdkfz.
多炮塔神教 Playtest update for 27 September 2023
0.3.13
Patchnotes
